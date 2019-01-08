BEIJING — A male attacker wounded 20 children Tuesday inside a primary school in China's capital.
Three of the children have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Xicheng district government said on its social media account, adding that the attack took place at around 11:17 a.m.
The suspect was apprehended at the scene and an investigation has been launched, the statement said. All the wounded children are receiving hospital treatment.
Authorities did not say what weapon, if any, was used.
Police in Xicheng, a major district of Beijing, declined to comment when reached by phone.
