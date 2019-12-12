Northbound Interstate 35 near Owatonna, Minn., is open again after a 20-car pileup closed it for about three hours Thursday morning.

Icy roads along with blowing and drifting snow made travel hazardous Thursday, causing 20 passenger cars to slip, slide and crash and six semitrailer trucks to jackknife.

Some involved in the crash received minor injuries, said State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. With part of the highway closed, northbound traffic was detoured about one mile north of Hwy. 14.

Investigators were still on the scene at noon but the damaged vehicles had been cleared.