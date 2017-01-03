A video of a 2-year-old boy saving his twin brother pinned under a fallen dresser is going viral after the father posted home surveillance video of it Sunday.

“I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,” Ricky Shoff wrote in a Facebook post.

The incident happened over the weekend at their home in Orem, Utah, when the two boys were playing. According to the father, the young boy, Brock, was not injured.

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock,” Schoff said.

Shoff said he hopes the video reminds people to make sure dressers are secured to the wall.