The death of a 2-year-old girl at a foster home in St. Paul is drawing police scrutiny and has led state regulators to temporarily suspend the home’s license.

Officers were called to the house in the 400 block of Arlington Avenue E. late in the morning on Nov. 13 regarding a child who stopped breathing, said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

By the time police arrived, paramedics were tending to the girl in a bedroom, and she was pronounced dead there, Ernster said. Authorities have not disclosed the child’s identity.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Ernster said Wednesday. “There have been no arrests or charges involved with this case.”

Three days later, the state Department of Human Services notified Sabrena Carter and Van Lowe of the immediate suspension of their foster care license at that address.

The license holders have the right to appeal within five days of notification. Reached by phone, Carter said Wednesday, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

There “have been no complaints during [the home’s] licensure” until Ramsey County’s Community Human Services Department recommended the license be temporarily suspended, county spokesman John Siqveland said Wednesday.

The license took effect on Dec. 8, 2015, and was renewed a year later. It allows for up to five foster children ages 17 and under.

Regulators inspected the home on Nov. 9, and no concerns were raised, Siqveland said. The child died there four days later.