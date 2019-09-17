MINNEAPOLIS — A 2-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a bullet in north Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police were sent to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale early Tuesday after the child was dropped off with a reported gunshot wound to the arm or hand.
Officers were told the shooting happened about a half-hour earlier at a residence.
The Star Tribune reports community members say the victim was a 2-year-old boy who was in the backyard with his mother when gunfire erupted.
The boy is expected to survive. Police report no arrests and continue to investigate.
