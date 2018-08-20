OLIVIA, Minn. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after an incident on a farm in Kandiyohi County.
The sheriff's office says the toddler was struck by a skid-steer loader about 2 p.m. Sunday on a farm in Roseland Township. The boy's father took him to a hospital in Olivia, where he died.
Authorities are still investigating what happened. The child's name wasn't immediately released.
