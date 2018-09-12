CINCINNATI — The two shooting victims who survived a gunman's attack in downtown Cincinnati are back home.
Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney Austin was discharged Tuesday evening from UC Medical Center, five days after a man opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters and killed three people. Austin, a Fifth Third vice president, was shot at least 12 times and faces what her husband calls "a long road" in recovering physically and mentally.
Forty-five-year-old Brian Sarver was released Monday. He offered his thanks to God, prayers for other victims and families and thanks for all the expressions of support in a statement Tuesday.
Police are still trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the bank building. Officers responded quickly and killed him in a hail of gunfire.
