TOLEDO, Ohio — A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.
A Toledo fire department spokesman says rescue crews spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men. He says at one point they were able to make contact with one of the workers.
Rescue crews had brought in special equipment to try to stop the grain from collapsing on the men.
A statement released by The Andersons says the company is shaken by the loss of two of its workers.
The company says it will work authorities to investigate what happened.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Defense in murder case can obtain private social media posts
The California Supreme Court has ruled that the defense in a gang-related murder trial can obtain private postings from social media companies.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Harris both wrong about auto sector
Renaissance or ruin? Americans are being presented with two starkly different accounts of the state of the auto industry, one from President Donald Trump and the other from California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate. Neither is accurate.
National
Judge weighs new Motel 6 settlement in immigration lawsuit
A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court Friday for a judge's review.
Business
2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo
A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.
Business
China's brightest grads find high-paying jobs harder to land
China's economic growth is the lowest in a decade. A trade war with the U.S. drags on with no end in sight. In this uncertain…