CHICAGO — Chicago police say two women were wounded in a drive-by shooting as they gathered with a group outside a hospital to await news about a man shot hours earlier in a separate incident.
Police say the women, both 35, were shot Saturday night outside Mount Sinai Hospital. They were in fair and good condition at the Southwest Side hospital.
Amanda Morris told the Chicago Tribune her 25-year-old nephew was undergoing surgery inside the hospital when a car pulled up and the shooting started. Morris said one woman is the man's sister and the other is a cousin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Prosecutor plans to discuss probe into trapped teen's death
An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss his investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan.
Local
Twin Cities in running for coveted military headquarters
Area is finalist for a prized operation that could secure high-paying tech jobs for decades.
Music
The Latest: Bruce inducts Van Zandt into Jersey hall of fame
The Latest on the induction ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame (all times local):
Nation
Hawaii volcano destroys 26 homes, spews lava 200 feet in air
The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano jumped to 26 Sunday as scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air.
Music
Streep out, but plenty of New Jersey talent in Hall of Fame
Meryl Streep has made her choice between the New Jersey Hall of Fame and her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," choosing the TV show.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.