Janesville police are investigating after two women were found with gunshot wounds near Interstate 39/90 early Monday.
Police said one woman was unconscious and bleeding from her head while the other was unresponsive and bleeding from her mouth.
WISC-TV reports one of the women had stab wounds to her back.
Officials said four shell casings were found in the area.
The women were found about 3 a.m. Monday and were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
