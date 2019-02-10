MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say two women have been shot and killed in an apartment building.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in an apartment complex in southeast Minneapolis at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found two women dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Whoever shot the women fled before officers arrived.
Investigators canvassed the area and spoke to possible witnesses.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune the victims were two middle-aged women, but the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests were reported as of Sunday morning. The names of the victims were not immediately released.
