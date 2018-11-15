TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two women are facing criminal charges after sheriff's deputies say they found 34 horses that were sick, malnourished or dead on an Adams County farm.

Deputies were dispatched to a property in the Town of Strongs Prairie earlier this month for a welfare check on the horses. Authorities say two horses were dead and a third was euthanized by veterinary staff. WSAW-TV reports the initial investigation indicates the animals died from lack of nutrition and care. The remaining horses were seized.

Investigators are recommending a 55-year-old woman be charged with mistreatment of an animal resulting in death and 25 counts of failing to provide food for an animal. The other woman, 57, is expected to be charged with mistreatment of an animal resulting in death.