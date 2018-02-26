MADISON, Wis. — Two live, broadcast debates between the candidates running for Wisconsin Supreme Court are planned this month before the April 3 election.

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet advanced in the Feb. 20 primary and will face off in the general election.

Screnock is backed by conservatives while Dallet is the choice of liberals in the official nonpartisan race.

They are scheduled to debate Friday in a contest hosted by WISN-TV and Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee. It will be broadcast on the "Upfront" network across the state and livestreamed on WISN-TV's website.

The second debate is set for March 30 co-hosted by Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio to be broadcast live statewide.