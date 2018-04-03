EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Two western Wisconsin nursing homes are closing because of low Medicaid rates.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Dallas Care & Rehab in Barron County and Syverson Rehab and Health in Eau Claire notified state officials last month of their plans to close. The facilities will have 120 days to relocate residents once the state approves the closures.

The Wisconsin Health Care Association says 16 nursing homes have closed in the state since 2015.

Lawmakers approved a 2 percent increase for nursing homes in the most recent state budget, but nursing homes say they're still struggling to cover costs.

State health officials say the rise in assisted living facilities may also contribute to the nursing home closures. Officials say such facilities have fewer regulations and cost less to operate.