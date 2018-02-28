ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two Chechen men living in the Washington metropolitan area are accused of smuggling firearms to the Russian republic.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were arrested Tuesday on charges of international trafficking in firearms, smuggling and other offenses.

A criminal complaint says the Alexandria, Virginia, residents purchased more than 100 disassembled firearms and tried to ship them to Chechnya without a license, using false shipping inventories and disguising the parts as kitchen utensils and car seat covers. Postal employees told investigators the pair made parcel shipments nearly daily.

The men appeared in federal court Tuesday and were ordered held pending a detention hearing Thursday. Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.