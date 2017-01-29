A two-vehicle collision at an intersection south of Hastings has killed both drivers, authorities said Sunday.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday at Hwys. 61 and 316 in Welch Township, according to the State Patrol.
A minivan driven by Maxine M. Jellum, 76, of Morristown, Minn., was heading west on Hwy. 61 and was struck by an SUV heading south on Hwy. 316, the patrol said.
Jellum, who had the right of way, and the other driver, Betty Lou Ramthun, 73, of Goodhue, Minn., both died, according to the patrol.
The SUV driver’s husband, Daniel R. Ramthun, 72, also of Goodhue, was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries.
