A suspected drunken driver hit and killed a motorist in St. Paul early Wednesday, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:30 a.m. south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport near Concord and Page streets, according to police.

A 19-year-old man driving a Honda southeast on Concord hit a Saturn as it was leaving a driveway to head northwest onto Concord, said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Fire paramedics arrived and freed a man from behind the wheel of the Saturn and treated him for his injuries, but he died at the scene, Ernster said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries and upon his release will be jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation in connection with being intoxicated, Ernster said.

Authorities have yet to release the identify of either driver.