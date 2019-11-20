KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a statement says that two U.S. service members have been killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.
The statement says Wednesday that the cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.
It added further that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
