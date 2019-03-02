BOSTON — Two people who bought lottery tickets in Massachusetts nearly a year ago may be sitting on $100,000 and not even know it.
A lottery spokesman says two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes won in drawings in March 2018 are nearing expiration.
One ticket bought at the Seekonk Stop & Shop for the March 9, 2018 drawing must be claimed by March 8.
The other ticket purchased at Friendly Farms in Framingham for the March 24, 2018 drawing must be claimed by March 22.
Mass Cash prizes have to be redeemed within a year of the date of the drawing on which the prize was won. Unclaimed lottery prizes become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the state for distribution to cities and towns.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers
Cris Bautista teaches high school in Oakland, California, but to afford to live in the San Francisco Bay Area, he commutes an hour or more…
Variety
Man indicted for Snapchat threat that panicked Ohio school
Federal authorities say a man has been indicted for threatening to shoot Ohio school students on Snapchat.
Nation
2 unclaimed $100,000 lottery prizes about to expire
Two people who bought lottery tickets in Massachusetts nearly a year ago may be sitting on $100,000 and not even know it.
Variety
JetBlue black history display honored convicted killer
JetBlue has taken down a poster of a convicted murderer that it had included as part of a Black History Month tribute at New York's Kennedy Airport.
National
Legalized sports betting unlikely in 3 largest US states
including every NBA final.