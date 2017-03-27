Two on-campus robberies of University of Minnesota students over the weekend left both victims injured, and authorities announced the arrests of two teens in one attack while they keep looking for others responsible for each crime, university officials said Monday. In the first incident, five or six males ambushed a male student shortly after 10 p.m. Friday as he walked south of the mechanical engineering building in the 100 block of Church Street SE., according to a campus notification sent by university police.

The victim told authorities that the suspects followed him to the nearby light rail station. He said his attackers kicked and punched him during the robbery. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not say what was stolen during the robbery, which was interrupted when students were exiting the mechanical engineering building.

The two crimes were committed by different suspects, police said. The university released descriptions of all but one of the suspects, which lacked specific details about their appearance.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 612-624-2677.