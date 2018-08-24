SEOUL, South Korea — A weakening typhoon is brushing by metropolitan Seoul after battering southern South Korea with heavy rain and high winds, leaving one person missing and a slew of damaged buildings, cancelled flights and power outages.

Japan's weather agency downgraded a separate storm from typhoon strength on Friday after it crossed a swath of the western part of the country overnight.

South Korea's weather agency says typhoon Soulik's force has diminished as it moved northeast but was still expected to pound the country's mountainous eastern region with strong rain and winds before exiting the peninsula in the afternoon.

South Korea's government says a man in his 30s was injured and a 23-year-old woman was missing after she was apparently swept away in southern Jeju island Wednesday night.