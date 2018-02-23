Ivanka Trump's appearance at this weekend's closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics on behalf of the White House and the United States is a softer bookend to Vice President Mike Pence's awkward visit during the opening ceremony. Ivanka Trump has some popularity in Asia, and the perception of her as a smoother player in her father's administration — and, not inconsequentially, a younger one as well — allows the United States a photogenic representative at a games dominated by unusually adept PR moves from North Korea. The big question is this: After seeing some final events and glad-handing some American athletes, will she be placed in the same position as Pence — in a VIP box with a North Korean delegation? And if so, how will she respond and will she, unlike Pence, choose to interact? The answer could provide a coda to an extraordinary two weeks of Olympic political optics — and offer hints of the Trump administration's approach in coming weeks when it comes to the thawing of North-South relations on the Korean Peninsula.
