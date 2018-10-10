JACKSON, Miss. — Two toddlers and a woman have been shot walking out of a house in Mississippi's capital city, and police say they're stumped about who the shooter might have been.
Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened Wednesday morning along a four-lane street near downtown.
All three were taken to a hospital. Holmes says the 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Her 2-year-old daughter, shot in the abdomen, was undergoing surgery and was listed in critical condition. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand.
The woman says she doesn't know where the shots came from. Holmes says officers looked for a person or a vehicle involved, but found no one. He says no other injuries or property damage has been found.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.