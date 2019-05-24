LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Texas driver and his passenger are dead after they tried to jump the ramps on a closed drawbridge.
Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about six miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lake Charles. Investigators say a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway was passing under the bridge, so it was closed to traffic.
Witnesses say the car's passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove up to the raised ramps. Then they backed up, and then accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water instead, and sank.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
