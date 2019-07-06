Two teenagers died late Friday when the car struck a farm tractor south of Akeley, Minn., in Hubbard County.

According to the State Patrol, the two were in an eastbound 1989 Chevrolet Caprice that crested a hill on 190th Street at S. 335th Avenue in White Oak Township at 11:22 p.m. and collided with a westbound tractor pulling a haybine. The Caprice went into a ditch and rolled over.

A 17-year-old boy who was driving the Caprice was killed, along with one of his passengers. The boy’s name has not been released. Passenger Anneka E. Davis, 18, of Nevis, also was killed. A second passenger, James A. Geschwill, 19, of Akeley, was taken to a Fargo hospital with noncritical injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but Davis and Geschwill were not, the patrol said.

The tractor driver, Mark L. Gunkel, 55, of Akeley, was not hurt.

Roads were dry at the time, the patrol said.

