MCLOUD, Okla. — Two juveniles have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in a small central Oklahoma town.
Pottawatomie County First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says the teens were confined to a juvenile detention facility on Monday. Panter says they will appear before a judge on Tuesday in a closed court.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Police are still investigating the shooting Friday night of 16-year-old Kaylen Thomas at a home in McLoud, 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. The state's medical examiner says Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head.
McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle says several juveniles were present when the shooting happened and that a gun has been recovered.
