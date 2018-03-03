COVINGTON, La. — Two Louisiana teenagers have been arrested on terrorizing charges after calling themselves school shooters, authorities said.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a news release Friday that the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were arrested Thursday in separate incidents. His office arrested two boys and a girl last week on the same charge.

Investigators did not find either of the recent threats credible, Smith said, but "we have zero tolerance when it comes to making threats."

Smith said the 13-year-old was arrested after other Boyet Junior High School students saw a photo she'd posted on SnapChat calling herself a school shooter.

Smith said the boy had used the phrase in what Smith describes as "alarming" text messages to a family member. He is a student at Lee Road Junior High.

"Any threatening comments made verbally or posted on social media, even as a joke or made with no intention of actually carrying out a threat, will result in disciplinary action. This is a serious issue and it is disrupting our schools and the daily learning process," Smith said.