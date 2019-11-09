BERLIN — Authorities in southern Austria say two skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps, the first of the season.
Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that the men were skiing off marked tracks in the Ötztal region Saturday when they were caught in a snow slide.
ORF reported that one of the men was wearing an avalanche air bag
The avalanche warning service in Tyrole state had warned Friday of the increased risk due to heavy snowfall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sweet of taste of freedom: Chocolate Berlin Wall destroyed
So this is what freedom tastes like.
World
Freed Brazilian ex-President cheered at union headquarters
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived at a union headquarters, a day after being released from prison.
World
Mayor of Mussolini's birthplace sparks row over student trip
The mayor of the town that gave birth to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini has ignited a national row by refusing to participate in a program that pays travel costs to allow students to visit Nazi concentration camps.
World
2 skiers die in avalanche in Austrian Alps
Authorities in southern Austria say two skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps, the first of the season.
World
Germany, allies mark 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
Germany marked the 30th anniversary Saturday of the opening of the Berlin Wall, a pivotal moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe.