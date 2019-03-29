WASHINGTON — Death row inmates Patrick Murphy and Domineque Ray each turned to courts recently with a similar plea: Halt my execution if the state won't let a spiritual adviser of my faith accompany me into the execution chamber.
Both cases wound up at the Supreme Court. The justices overrode a lower court and allowed Ray's execution to go forward in Alabama in February. But they gave Murphy, a Texas inmate, a temporary reprieve Thursday night.
What the justices wrote suggests the opposite results came down to one thing: timing. Ray didn't ask to be joined by his spiritual adviser soon enough. Murphy did.
