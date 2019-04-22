The two people who died in a late-night fiery crash in St. Francis over the weekend were siblings in their early 20s, authorities said Monday.

Cassandra M. Carlson, 23, and Josiah J. Carlson, 21, both from St. Francis, died in the single-vehicle wreck about 1:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 229th Avenue NW. and Arrowhead Street, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

“We do not know yet” who was driving, Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Douglas said Monday afternoon. “We believe it was Cassandra.”

The vehicle was heading west on 229th, veered into the ditch to the left, struck a tree and was engulfed in flames, the Sheriff’s Office said.