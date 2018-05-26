Two men were wounded in a shooting near the Little Earth housing complex Friday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue about 7 p.m.

Some type of “altercation” preceded the shooting, said police spokesman Scott Seroka. The two men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One victim’s injuries were “significant,” while the other’s condition was believed to be noncritical, Seroka said.

Authorities continue to investigate.