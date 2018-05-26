Two men were wounded in a shooting near the Little Earth housing complex Friday night, according to Minneapolis police.
Officers were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue about 7 p.m.
Some type of “altercation” preceded the shooting, said police spokesman Scott Seroka. The two men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.
One victim’s injuries were “significant,” while the other’s condition was believed to be noncritical, Seroka said.
Authorities continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Shallower Lake Pepin is call to action to deal with sediment
Sediment buildup is making things difficult for boaters as well as local aquatic life, so a grass-roots group is working on changes.
Minneapolis
2 men shot, wounded near Little Earth housing complex, Minneapolis police say
The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, police said.
Inspired
Music is Wisconsin singer/songwriter's key to coping
With challenges over the past couple of years, music has become an even more crucial part of the family dynamics for Kate Shermach.
Local
Minnesota hog farm's neighbors keep pushing state to take action
Pork producer disputes state's authority in matter.
St. Paul
St. Paul man sues city over organized trash collection
The lawsuit says the system's pricing policy violates state law.