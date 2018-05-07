MIAMI — Authorities say they're dropping charges against two Florida men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that prompted hundreds of students to walk out of their high school to protest gun violence.
A Miami police news release said Monday that investigators had reviewed a video that supports an alibi for 19-year-old Anthony Clinch, so police are dropping charges against him and 22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant. Also, an active warrant for a third suspect has been canceled.
Clinch and Bryant were charged Saturday in the April 8 slayings of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon.
Green was a Northwestern Senior High School sophomore who was about to become a member of the National Honor Society. Dixon was a former Northwestern student. Two other Northwestern classmates also were injured in the shooting at a Liberty City apartment complex.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.