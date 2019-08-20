EAGAN, Minn. — Police say two people were seriously injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed into an Eagan Starbucks.
According to Eagan police, a 29-year-old West St. Paul man and a 30-year-old Eagan woman were sitting in an outdoor patio area when the SUV crashed into the coffee shop Monday night. They were both taken to a hospital, where they remained in serious condition Tuesday.
The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Eagan man, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He is in custody and awaiting official charges.
There appears to be no structural damage to the Starbucks building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin woman gets 9 months in jail for harming her baby
A judge has ordered a Wisconsin woman to spend at least nine months in jail for harming her baby in a hospital.
Minneapolis
Jeremiah Ellison navigates Minneapolis' civil rights fight
The first-term council member from a political family wrestles with the transition.
Local
Former Minnesota coin dealer signs plea agreement in federal fraud case
Jamie Lee Smith had run two companies in Minnesota.
Local
Appeals court revives Minneapolis-St. Paul airport police officer's whistleblower case
Officer who reported a colleague's behavior said he was denied nine promotions.
National
Elizabeth Warren talks about criminal justice in Minnesota
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talked about criminal justice issues as she campaigned for a second day in Minnesota, the home turf of fellow candidate Amy Klobuchar.