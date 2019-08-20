EAGAN, Minn. — Police say two people were seriously injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed into an Eagan Starbucks.
According to Eagan police, a 29-year-old West St. Paul man and a 30-year-old Eagan woman were sitting in an outdoor patio area when the SUV crashed into the coffee shop Monday night. They were both taken to a hospital.
The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Eagan man, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He is in custody and awaiting official charges.
There appears to be no structural damage to the Starbucks building.
