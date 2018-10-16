FOLEY, Minn. — Law enforcement officials say they're investigating a couple of attacks on political candidates.

A Republican candidate for Minnesota House in District 15B, Shane Mekeland, said he suffered a concussion when he was attacked while campaigning at a restaurant in St. George Township last Friday. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says his office is investigating the alleged assault.

Mekeland say his assailant made remarks that suggested the attack was politically motivated.

In another case in Plymouth, Rep. Sarah Anderson says a man punched her in the arm after she confronted him about kicking some of her yard signs Sunday. Anderson says police have tentatively identified the man she captured on her cellphone and planned to interview him Tuesday.