ST. PAUL, Minn. — The field is set for a special election to a state House seat in east-central Minnesota that became open in a game of political musical chairs.
Mora teacher Ayrlahn Johnson and Hinckley farmer Nathan Nelson will face off in a Republican primary March 5. Nelson won the GOP endorsement Tuesday night.
The primary winner will face the Democratic-endorsed candidate, Hinckley City Council member Tim Burkhardt, in the March 19 general election.
The seat in House District 11B became vacant after Republican Rep. Jason Rarick won a special election to the state Senate seat vacated by Tony Lourey, who became the state's human services commissioner.
The district includes parts of Pine and Kanabec counties.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.