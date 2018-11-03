CHICAGO — Authorities say one railroad worker has died and another is seriously hurt following an explosion near a Chicago station.
The Cook County medical examiner's office says one of the men was pronounced dead early Saturday afternoon. Both were taken to a hospital shortly after the blast on the city's northwest side near the Grayland Station.
The workers' names haven't been released.
Officials say the workers were using torches to repair the tracks. It's not clear what caused the explosion.
