LONDON — Nottinghamshire Police in England have located and returned two purloined penguins missing from a local zoo since November.
Police said Friday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft in the case.
Police say the Humboldt penguins were found Wednesday in a residence in Nottingham, 130 miles (210 kilometers) north of London. Officials say the birds "safe and well."
The suspect has not been charged or identified and police have not explained the motive for the unusual theft.
