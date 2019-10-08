WARSAW, Poland — Authorities in southern Poland say two skilled army soldiers have been killed and four have been injured while trying to defuse World War II explosives recently found in the forest near the town of Kuznia Raciborska.
Alina Kucharzewska, the spokeswoman for provincial governor in Katowice, said Tuesday that the four injured soldiers have been hospitalized and that two of them are in a serious condition.
The soldiers were from the 6th Airborne Battalion from Gliwice, in southern Poland.
More explosives are expected to be found in the forest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Several EU countries refuse to back migrant boat plan
A large majority of European Union member countries have refused to back a plan to quickly get migrants off boats in the Mediterranean Sea and distribute them among willing EU partners.
World
2 Polish soldiers killed while trying to defuse explosives
Authorities in southern Poland say two skilled army soldiers have been killed and four have been injured while trying to defuse World War II explosives recently found in the forest near the town of Kuznia Raciborska.
World
Venice court temporarily blocks da Vinci loan to Louvre
An administrative court in Venice has temporarily suspended the loan of Leonardo da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man" to the Louvre for an exhibition that is set to open later this month.
World
3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand cosmos
A Canadian American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists won this year's Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet, with implications for that nagging question: Does life exist only on Earth?
World
UN Security Council urges progress in South Sudan
The U.N. Security Council said Tuesday that a peace deal in South Sudan signed a year ago is "a window of opportunity" to end the civil war in the world's newest nation and achieve "sustainable peace and stability" — but it must be fully implemented.