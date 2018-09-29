KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least two police officers were gunned down by a fellow officer in the country's latest "insider" attack in southern Kandahar province.
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor's spokesman, says three other police were wounded in the attack late Friday night.
The incident took place at a remote police outpost in Raghistan district. Azizi says the attacker, who had joined police around a year ago, was able to flee the area.
A police investigation was begun to find out the motive behind this attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
