MEXICO CITY — Mexican police have arrested two suspects in the killing of two police officers in San Miguel de Allende, a colonial city popular with foreign tourists that has largely been spared the violence shaking other parts of Mexico.
The prosecutors' office in the north-central state of Guanajuato said Wednesday the suspects were caught carrying guns. It says the suspects gunned down the officers on the street Tuesday and then fled in an SUV.
The motive in the shootings was not immediately clear. It appeared the officers ordered the suspect's vehicle to pull over and were met by gunfire.
