GLENELG, Md. — Two Maryland teenagers have pleaded guilty to writing racist and Nazi graffiti on their Glenelg high school over the summer.
The Baltimore Sun reports 19-year-olds Joshua Shaffer and Seth Taylor pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge Thursday as part of a deal.
Prosecutors say Shaffer wrote racist graffiti targeting the Glenelg High School principal, who is black. Shaffer was sentenced to 18 weekends at a detention center followed by supervised probation and community service, among other requirements.
Prosecutors say Taylor spray-painted "KKK" and swastikas around the school and was sentenced to nine weekends at the center and other requirements similar to Shaffer.
Two other teens, 18-year-olds Tyler Curtiss and Matthew Lipp, are also charged with hate crimes in the vandalism. Their trials are set for January and February, respectively.
