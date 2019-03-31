YUMA, Ariz. — The U.S. Marine Corps reports two pilots have died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona.
A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station that was posted on Facebook says the crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Marine Corps says the pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were conducting a routine training mission.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released pending notification of their families.
