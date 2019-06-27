MOSCOW — Local officials in eastern Siberia say two pilots have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane accident.
Alexei Tsydyonov, governor of the Buryatia region, told Russian media on Thursday that the An-24 plane caught fire after it landed at the airport of Nizhneangarsk and skidded off the runway.
He said both pilots died in the accident and that at least three of the 31 injured people remain in hospital.
