MADISON, Wis. — Two people were rescued from the roof of an apartment building in Madison that caught fire.
WMTV reports that firefighters responded to the scene just after midnight Monday. The two people were rescued and the other five people inside the building got out safely.
No one was hurt, but the residents are displaced.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.
