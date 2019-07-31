DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say two people were rescued after their inflatable raft overturned on a river in downtown Des Moines.
Des Moines Fire Department spokesman Chris Clement says raft was upended Monday night as it went over a low-head dam on the Des Moines River near the Scott Avenue Bridge.
Crews dropped rescue ropes for the man and woman. The two to the ropes and struggled to keep their heads above the onrushing water despite wearing life jackets. Police say rescuers shouted instructions and encouragement as they pulled mightily to maneuver the pair onto a concrete structure and safety.
The two were taken to a hospital and soon released. Authorities have not released the pair's names.
