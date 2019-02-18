ELK RIVER, Minn. — Authorities have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash near Elk River over the weekend.
The State Patrol says 77-year-old Stanley Swen and 68-year-old Victoria Swen were killed Sunday afternoon when their car was struck by a pickup truck while they tried to cross Highway 169.
The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that authorities say are not life-threatening.
