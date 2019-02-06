The remains of two people, one from the Twin Cities and the other from the Duluth area, were found in a home just outside of Bemidji in what authorities are saying are suspicious circumstances.

Two "people of interest" as defined Wednesday by the Beltrami Sheriff's Office lived at the home in Eckles Township, and one of them has been jailed.

Authorities have yet to reveal any identifying information about any of the principals involved in this case or explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including approximately when they occurred.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A caller to authorities in Beltrami County late Monday morning expressed concern that a family member had been missing since last week and may have headed to the Bemidji area.

The caller passed on the description of a vehicle that the missing person and an acquaintance may have been using. Investigation by sheriff's deputies led them to the Palace Casino, about 15 miles east of Bemidji, where the vehicle was located.

Further investigation uncovered "two people of interest" associated with the vehicle, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Authorities questioned the two, and investigators went to a home that night in 6500 block of Highway 89 NE in Eckles Township, where the individuals lived.

Investigators searched the home, described as a "crime scene" about 25 miles from the casino Tuesday morning, and "what is believed to be the human remains of two people were located," the statement continued. One of the residents was arrested on unrelated charges.

The remains were sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification.