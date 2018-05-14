MILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people have died in a house fire in Milwaukee.
Officials say the fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the city's Bayview neighborhood.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
