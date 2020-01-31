A man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student, prosecutors said.
The indictment against Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, 22, was announced Friday.
Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park, police said. Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones' boyfriend, Brantley, got involved, court records show. Brantley strangled Crawford, and then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta, police said.
It was unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could be reached for comment on their behalf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Company looking to build mill embroiled in internal dispute
An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia announced a management shakeup as it tries to complete financing for a long-promised Kentucky project staked to millions in taxpayer money, but the company's top executive later disputed that he had stepped down.
National
Bloomberg could qualify for debates under new party rules
The Democratic National Committee has dropped grassroots fundraising qualifications for the party's Feb. 19 debate before the Nevada caucuses, opening the possibility that billionaire Michael Bloomberg could make his first appearance on stage.
Nation
Michigan prisoner is missing after being released in Ohio
Authorities searched Friday for a Michigan prison inmate who was recently transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released on bond.
National
Letter with apparent fentanyl sickens 11 at Dannemora prison
Employees at a maximum security New York prison fell ill Friday after a letter was opened that contained a substance believed to be fentanyl, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
National
Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain
One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.